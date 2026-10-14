Microsoft unveils Xbox ‘Nano’ controller, its smallest gamepad yet, for $49.99

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Nano Controller, a pocket-sized gamepad priced at $49.99 that the company calls its smallest controller ever.

The Nano measures just over five inches long and weighs only 3.5 ounces, lighter and shorter than most modern smartphones. Despite its compact size, it packs all 18 standard gameplay inputs with a familiar Xbox layout.

Microsoft says the controller is designed for “younger players, smaller hands, or anyone seeking something portable for play on the go.”

It includes a built-in rechargeable battery, a programmable Action Button for screenshots and gameplay capture, and support for Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth. It connects to Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, iOS, and Android devices, and select smart TVs

The Nano was originally leaked earlier this year with what appeared to be a tiny screen for indicating cloud or console connectivity. That screen is not part of the final shipping model, though the rest of the design closely matches the leaks, including a USB-C port and pairing button.

Pre-orders are open now, with the controller launching in November across 36 markets, including the US, UK, Japan, and much of Europe. Microsoft has not yet shared battery life or colour options, and there’s no word on rumble or impulse triggers.