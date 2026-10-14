Madonna pens sweetest note for daughter Lourdes after reconciliation

Madonna recently revealed that she and Lourdes had a strained relationship

Madonna is celebrating the woman who made her a mother.

On Wednesday, October 14, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram to pen a sweet birthday wish for her daughter, Lourdes, who turned 30 years old.

“Happy Birthday My Lolita!” Madonna, 68, began. “You came to me in a Dream. A fever dream. A Dream called Life. If I tried to write it all down, I would cry a river of tears.”

READ MORE: Madonna pays sweet birthday tribute to her twin daughters Stella and Estere

The singer recalled Lourdes’ “dramatic” birth, describing how she was stuck and doctors had to perform an emergency C-section.

“Our connection – it is Biblical,” the mom-of-six continued. “When I ask God to explain it to me… He tells me – Look in the mirror! You are two sides of the same coin. If what we risk reveals what we value then I would risk it all on you. Never forget who you are – Little Star, shining brighter than all the stars in the sky.”

“Never forget how to Dream Butterfly. Never forget where you come from. From Love,” Madonna concluded.

Earlier this year, Madonna revealed that she and Lourdes had a strained relationship, but they were able to reconcile by co-writing a song on Madonna’s latest album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II.

READ MORE: Madonna confirms she had a strained relationship with daughter Lourdes