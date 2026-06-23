Madonna confirms she had a strained relationship with daughter Lourdes

Lourdes previously admitted that her famous mother was 'controlling'

Madonna is opening up about a difficult chapter between her and her daughter, Lourdes.

Speaking to Interview Magazine on Monday, June 22, the pop icon, 67, revealed that she and her eldest daughter managed to repair their relationship by co-writing a song on her upcoming album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, out July 3.

“For instance, the song I wrote with my daughter, Lola,” Madonna explained. “She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship. It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.”

The Grammy-winner did not reveal details about the track, but said the project arrived during an emotionally charged period in her life.

“My step-mother died, my brother was ill, my brother died, my daughter approached me… you know what I mean?” she reflected. “And then I thought, well, it’s like the script of my film. It begins with death and it ends with death, but there’s all this life in between.”

The singer added that the record became an outlet for years of unresolved emotions. “It’s hard for me to write a song about nothing. I have to tell a story. So I wrote about a lot of family trauma, and then we started making dance music,” Madonna said.

Lourdes, who Madonna shares with her ex Carlos Leon, previously referenced her rocky relationship with her mother in a 2021 interview with the same outlet.

“My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life… I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,” she said at the time.