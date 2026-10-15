 
Geo News

Who is Dudus? Jamaican drug lord reportedly attacks Diddy behind bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was rushed out of prison after suffering an injury to his head

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Diddy’s lavish lifestyle reportedly triggers attack from Dudus
Diddy’s lavish lifestyle reportedly triggers attack from Dudus

Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly suffered a head injury during a prison fight with Jamaican drug lord Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

The disgraced music mogul, 56, was reportedly taken from New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix to a hospital on Saturday, October 10, after sustaining the injury behind bars. Now, TMZ reports that the altercation stemmed from a recent NBC News report about Combs’ purportedly lavish treatment in prison.

According to the outlet, the report prompted at least two raids, with phones belonging to Coke and other inmates allegedly confiscated.

READ MORE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs rushed out of prison due to medical emergency

Coke, who led Jamaica’s Shower Posse gang after his father’s death, was sentenced to 23 years in a US prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to drug and gun-trafficking charges. His extradition followed a violent operation in Kingston in 2010 that left more than 70 civilians dead.

Combs’ representative, Juda Engelmayer, addressed the claims in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying: “We have no way of independently verifying any of this information. Our concern is for Sean's health and well-being.”

READ MORE: Diddy name-dropped in Tupac murder trial as $1M hit claims resurfaces

Make us preferred on Google
Joe Manganiello recalls shaman blaming Sofia Vergara for his health issues
Joe Manganiello recalls shaman blaming Sofia Vergara for his health issues
Ron Howard explains why wife Cheryl appears in all his movies
Ron Howard explains why wife Cheryl appears in all his movies
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte to be honoured in public in Brownsville
Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte to be honoured in public in Brownsville
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd child, reveal baby girl's name
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd child, reveal baby girl's name
'Narnia' star Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland: 'We are so happy'
'Narnia' star Ben Barnes marries Aubrey Cleland: 'We are so happy'
Madonna pens sweetest note for daughter Lourdes after reconciliation
Madonna pens sweetest note for daughter Lourdes after reconciliation
Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record
Olivia Rodrigo teases complete genre shift after exploring on new record
Paul McCartney names one young musician he feels inspired by
Paul McCartney names one young musician he feels inspired by