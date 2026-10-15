Aaron Paul mourns RJ Mitte: 'I am so sorry you were hurting'

Aaron Paul has paid tribute to his Breaking Bad co-star RJ Mitte, saying he is sorry his friend was hurting.

“I wish we knew,” Paul, 47, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, two days after Mitte’s death at 34.

He posted the tribute alongside a video of Mitte speaking about mental health.

Read more: Bryan Cranston reveals he made plans with RJ Mitte weeks before his death

In it, Mitte says people hide behind “OK” and “I’m fine”, and asks whether that is really how they feel. He says it’s all right not to always be good.

Paul wrote that he met Mitte when he was “a little boy” and watched him grow into a beautiful young man who took on every challenge with confidence and grace.

He said the last time they saw each other, he kept calling Mitte “Superman”, because he always led with kindness and strength.

Mitte was born into a world with challenges, Paul wrote, but never let any of them stand in his way.

He called Mitte’s death an absolute tragic loss and said he loved his laugh and how much fun Mitte had “riding the wave” of Breaking Bad.

Paul also addressed anyone who feels lost, sad or uncertain about the future: please say something.

He urged fans to connect with someone they care about and say “I love you”.

In an earlier statement he said he was “at a loss” and told readers they are loved and not alone. Deadline reports that Mitte died by suicide.

Paul played Jesse Pinkman, and Mitte played Walter White Jr. Their characters never shared a scene, Mitte said in a podcast interview posted a week before his death, adding that Paul is “a cool dude”.

Bryan Cranston and Dean Norris have also paid tribute. A public celebration of Mitte’s life takes place on Friday in Brownsville, Texas.

Read more: Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte to be honoured in public in Brownsville