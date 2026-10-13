Bryan Cranston reveals he made plans with RJ Mitte weeks before his death

Just weeks before his tragic death, RJ Mitte was making lunch plans with his TV dad Bryan Cranston.

After news broke of Mitte’s death from suicide on Tuesday, October 12, Cranston took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute and reflected on one of their last conversations.

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died,” wrote Cranston, who portrayed Walter White on the hit AMC show, while Mitte portrayed Walt Jr.

The Emmy-winning actor noted that it was “especially devastating to hear that [Mitte] took his own life.”

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“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago — figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future,” he lamented. “But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you son.”

In his tribute, Cranston, 60, also looked back on working with Mitte on Breaking Bad, from filming the pilot to watching him grow as an actor.

“I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Water White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm,” Cranston reflected, noting that Mitte never allowed his Cerebral Palsy to hold him back. “He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him.”

“That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss.”

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