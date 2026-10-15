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Three of family killed as trailer crashes into car in Lahore

Police say the fatal collision occurred on Allama Iqbal Road in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File
Representational image of an ambulance approaching an incident site. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Three members of a family, including a woman and a child, were killed after a trailer crashed into their car on Allama Iqbal Road in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area, police and rescue officials said.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Asim, his wife Huma Asim and their son Talha Asim. They belonged to Shah Jamal in the city’s Ichhra area.

According to Rescue 1122, the car became trapped beneath the trailer in the collision. Rescuers cut open the wrecked vehicle to retrieve the bodies of the three victims.

Police have registered a case over the accident on a complaint filed by the victims’ son, Muhammad bin Asim.

According to the FIR, the trailer driver was driving recklessly when he struck the car from behind, causing the fatal collision.

In his complaint, Muhammad bin Asim said he had lost his father, mother and brother in the accident.

Police have registered the case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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