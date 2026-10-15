Zach Bryan shares personal memoir plans amid new tour dates

Zach Bryan is giving fans a lot more than new music to look forward to.

The country star is opening up about his life in a first memoir, dropping an accompanying EP and taking his latest project on a massive stadium tour.

The 30-year-old singer announced Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs on Wednesday, October 14, promising a personal look at the experiences that shaped him, from his childhood and Navy days to becoming a stadium-filling performer.

The memoir will cover the past decade, including the setbacks, mistakes and milestones behind his rise to fame.

Fans can also grab a special bundle featuring the hardcover book and a numbered 12-inch vinyl edition of the companion EP. The initial vinyl pressing is limited to 5,000 copies, so collectors may want to move quickly.

And Bryan isn’t stopping at the bookshop or recording studio.

He also announced his 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour, featuring 23 shows across 19 stadiums in North America and Australia.

The tour kicks off April 28 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis before heading to major cities including Chicago, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Buffalo.

The Australian leg includes two nights at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, plus stops in Sydney and Brisbane.

John Fogerty, Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen, Vance Joy, Fey Fili, Gabriella Rose and Emma Ogier will join Bryan on select dates.

The ambitious run follows a record-breaking period for the singer, whose With Heaven On Tour drew the largest event audience in Gillette Stadium history.

He also became the first artist to perform at Michigan Stadium, setting a record for the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history.