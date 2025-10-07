Zach Bryan gets support amid boycott calls

John Rich defends Zach Bryan over his latest track

Zach Bryan recently came under fire for his song Bad News, which took a swipe at the raids of ICE, or United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



This drew some fans to call for a boycott of the country musician. His fellow singer, John Rich, however, disagrees with those who are shunning him.

“Zach Bryan has every right to record a song bashing law enforcement, and fans have every right to keep supporting his career, or not," he shares in a post on social media.

"Capitalism isn’t cancellation. Who knows, maybe there’s a large “anti law enforcement” wing of the country music fanbase. We’ll soon find out," the 51-year-old concludes.

In other news, Lionel Richie's new memoir, Truly, looks back at his marriage, fame, and love in Hollywood.

"When I was getting my start in LA, my first reaction was, 'How stupid are these people? They get married and divorced every week,'" he pens.

"That’s not to say love wasn’t involved. It’s just that you’re a star and you have a long line of candidates wanting to be your next one and only," the Hello hitmaker adds.

He continues, "In Tuskegee, if you met someone at a party, all you had to say was, 'I’m married', and the woman would be, 'Oh, sorry, I didn’t know,' and back away."

"Even before hit songs, I was out somewhere in LA and a girl was hitting on me, and I politely said, 'I’m sorry, but I must let you know I’m married.' She came back with a question I didn’t expect. 'Is she with you?'" Lionel concludes.