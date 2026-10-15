At least 21 children, one teacher die in roof collapse incident at private school in Peshawar

Rescue workers carry out rescue operations at a private school in Peshawar, October 15, 2026. — Reporter

PESHAWAR: At least 21 children died on Thursday after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar's Dir Colony, officials said.

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), which initially reported four deaths, later said that bodies of 21 children were brought to the hospital.

The administration said that 20 children were also injured in the roof collapse.

The body of a female teacher was also brought to the hospital following the incident, LRH administration said.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed said that over 40 have been injured in roof collapse in the provincial capital.

Rescue officials had earlier said that several children were trapped under the rubble after the school roof collapsed.

The rescue operation gets underway as teams search the debris for the children and school staff, according to rescue authorities.



Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the collapse of a school roof in Peshawar.

The prime minister offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of those killed in the tragic incident, including children.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and directed the authorities to ensure that they received all possible medical assistance.

The prime minister further instructed the authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations at the site of the school roof collapse.

KP governor's adviser on Information and Public Relations Samar Haroon Bilour expressed grief over the roof collapse, directing the provision of the best possible medical facilities to the injured children.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.