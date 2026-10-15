Kim Kardashian's China vacation photos have fans talking

Kim Kardashian may have been posing for the camera, but her daughter Chicago West and nieces True Thompson and Dream Kardashian were the real stars of the family’s latest China getaway.

The SKIMS mogul, 45, shared a fresh batch of vacation photos on Wednesday, October 14, giving fans a glimpse of the cousins’ adventures — and their seriously coordinated outfits.

“CHINA ???????? with Lady Luck,” Kim captioned the Instagram carousel.

While the first photo featured Kim posing solo in a dark, traditional-inspired mini dress at a bar, the next shots belonged to the younger generation.

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Chicago, 8, True, also 8, and Dream, 9, wore matching bright red traditional dresses, complete with identical hairstyles.

The trio looked like a perfectly coordinated squad, whether they were posing for photos or grabbing McDonald’s together in their hotel room.

Other snaps showed the girls running down the hallways, clearly having just as much fun off-camera.

Khloé Kardashian, 42, and family matriarch Kris Jenner, 70, also appeared in the post.

This wasn’t the family’s first fashion moment in China. A week earlier, Kim shared photos from the Great Wall, where the three cousins again wore matching outfits and posed alongside Kim, Khloé and Kris. Oil-paper umbrellas even made their way into some of the pictures.

“You’re welcome on the umbrella,” Khloé joked in the comments. “It only MADE these pictures,” she added.

And apparently, matching looks are a Kardashian family tradition. On Monday, Kim shared throwback photos of herself and Kourtney Kardashian in coordinated plaid outfits, alongside childhood snaps of Chicago and Dream playing dress-up.

“twinning forever,” she captioned the post, which also featured the family’s boys, Saint and Psalm West, and Tatum Thompson.

Khloé was clearly a fan, commenting, “OMG the best photos!!!!”