Security forces kill five India-backed terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Balochistan. — AFP/File

Weapons and ammunition recovered from killed terrorists: ISPR.

Military's media wing says IBO conducted on night of October 12-13.

Terrorist hideout busted by security forces during operation: ISPR.



ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed five terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Balochistan's Washuk district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said in a statement that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on the night of October 12-13, 2026, following reports of the presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy.

“During the conduct of the operation, a terrorist hideout was busted by security forces through swift and decisive action,” the ISPR said, adding that a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from terrorists.

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other India-sponsored terrorist found in the area, it added.

The military said that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, Pakistan's security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue operations at full pace to eliminate the menace of foreign-sponsored and foreign-backed terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.