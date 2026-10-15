Holland Taylor calls working with Sarah Paulson 'creepy' despite their long romance

Holland Taylor has made a conscious decision of not working alongside her long-time partner, Sarah Paulson in a movie

Holland Taylor has made a bold confession about why she would not work alongside her long-time partner, Sarah Paulson, in a movie, describing the idea as 'creepy.'

It is noteworthy that Paulson, 51, has been in a relationship with the 83-year-old screen icon Taylor since 2015.

Although both stars belong to the same industry, they have consciously decided against starring alongside each other, as they find the idea uncomfortable.

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Explaining why she refused to star in a project with Paulson, Taylor said: 'We were just talking about that, about a particular project, and I said, "I don't know, it seems kind of eww".

When asked what the project was, Taylor refused to say, adding: 'Oh, I'm not going to say now.'

Taylor further explained: 'I mean, I just thought, eww. I said, "Wouldn't it be creepy?",' before recounting Paulson's response: 'She said, kinda.''So no, we don't think we would ever like the idea,' Taylor said.

Despite their long-term romance, the couple, who have a 32-year age gap, have no plans to marry anytime soon.

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