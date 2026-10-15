 
Geo News

Holland Taylor calls working with Sarah Paulson 'creepy' despite their long romance

Paulson has been in a relationship with the 83-year-old screen icon Taylor since 2015

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 15, 2026

Holland Taylor has made a conscious decision of not working alongside her long-time partner, Sarah Paulson in a movie
Holland Taylor has made a conscious decision of not working alongside her long-time partner, Sarah Paulson in a movie

Holland Taylor has made a bold confession about why she would not work alongside her long-time partner, Sarah Paulson, in a movie, describing the idea as 'creepy.'

It is noteworthy that Paulson, 51, has been in a relationship with the 83-year-old screen icon Taylor since 2015. 

Although both stars belong to the same industry, they have consciously decided against starring alongside each other, as they find the idea uncomfortable.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson celebrates 50th birthday with star-studded bash in Los Angeles

Explaining why she refused to star in a project with Paulson, Taylor said: 'We were just talking about that, about a particular project, and I said, "I don't know, it seems kind of eww".

When asked what the project was, Taylor refused to say, adding: 'Oh, I'm not going to say now.'

Taylor further explained: 'I mean, I just thought, eww. I said, "Wouldn't it be creepy?",' before recounting Paulson's response: 'She said, kinda.''So no, we don't think we would ever like the idea,' Taylor said.

Despite their long-term romance, the couple, who have a 32-year age gap, have no plans to marry anytime soon.

READ MORE: Sarah Paulson earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Make us preferred on Google
Selena Gomez shares rare insight why she married Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares rare insight why she married Benny Blanco
Phoebe Bridgers calls out fan for invading privacy on social media
Phoebe Bridgers calls out fan for invading privacy on social media
BTS Jimin tears up as members, fans celebrate him during Chile concert: Watch
BTS Jimin tears up as members, fans celebrate him during Chile concert: Watch
'Celebrity Race Across' first trailer features Princess, Junior Andre in daring stunt
'Celebrity Race Across' first trailer features Princess, Junior Andre in daring stunt
Kim Kardashian's China vacation photos have fans talking
Kim Kardashian's China vacation photos have fans talking
Selena Gomez talks about entering married life with bestfriend Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez talks about entering married life with bestfriend Taylor Swift
Teddi Mellencamp reveals doctors' decision behind cosmetic surgery during cancer battle
Teddi Mellencamp reveals doctors' decision behind cosmetic surgery during cancer battle
Olivia Rodrigo dethrones BTS with major global record
Olivia Rodrigo dethrones BTS with major global record