Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor spill beans about them 'living separately'

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor appeared to be supporting each other on the red carpet for the 2024 Emmys while clarifying a rumor about them.

According to Daily Mail, Paulson and Taylor have been together since 2015, although, Taylor revealed in August that she has no plans to tie the knot even after nearly a decade together.

As they both hit the red carpet together, with Taylor nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on The Morning Show on Sunday, the longtime couple made headlines on the red carpet by confirming that they don't own a home together in an interview with ET.

During the interview, Paulson stated, “I have to clarify this. We don’t live together meaning we don’t own a home together, but we’re together more often than we are not.”

As per the publication, she continued by saying, “So, we live together, but we don’t live together,” while Taylor added, “In one home or the other, back and forth. A lot of variety.”

Moreover, Sarah claimed, “I think they thought they meant like we saw each other like once a month or something, it's not like that.”

Additionally, Taylor was up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, though the award was won by Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, she was nominated alongside Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age), Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show), Greta Lee (The Morning Show), Lesley Manville (The Crown) and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show).