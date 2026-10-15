LA Clippers release Cam Christie before NBA season tips off: what went wrong?

The Los Angeles Clippers has let go of its former second-round draft pick Cam Christie ahead of the NBA season.

The Clippers drafted Christie in the 2024 NBA draft amid much hype that he could reach the same scale as his brother, Max Christie.

The Clippers announced on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that they've waived the 46th pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Christie spent two seasons with the LA Clippers, appearing in 68 games during his time with the franchise.

But the bigger question remains: why did the Clippers waive Christie now, as the NBA season is about to tip off next week?

Throughout Christie’s two seasons with the franchise, he appeared in 68 games but never rose to the occasion to become the player that LA needed him to be.

During the last season with the Clippers, Christie recorded 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on 38/25-76 shooting from the field.

He played in 55 games but only recorded 8.7 minutes.

During a recent preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 4, Christie played for 28 minutes of the game but went 2-of-8 from the field.

With a loaded guard lineup and a struggled Christie, it is said to be the reason why the Clippers pulled the plug.

The franchise is lined up at guard position with Darius Garland, Bradley Beal, Kris Dunn, Max Strus, Keaton Wafler, Kobe Sanders, and Gradey Dick.