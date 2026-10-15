Selena Gomez shares rare insight why she married Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has revealed one of the reasons she married Benny Blanco, and it has nothing to do with music, fame or Hollywood glamour.

The singer and actress opened up about the importance of having someone who truly listens during the fourth annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 14, while sharing how her husband has become a source of comfort in her life.

“I guess it’s why I married Benny, but I truly feel fortunate that I have the best people in my life to be able to call and talk to, or just let them listen to whatever I’m thinking,” she told People magazine.

The candid moment came as Gomez, 34, celebrated the progress of the Rare Impact Fund, launched alongside Rare Beauty in 2020.

“Probably actually witnessing what we do, we are so fortunate to have raised 30 million plus already for this fund, and seeing what we’re doing with the communities, with programs, different organizations — it’s beyond my wildest dreams,” she shared.

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The Single Soon crooner also had a message for anyone struggling to ask for help.

“You’re enough. Don’t think that you’re not worthy of the help. It can feel lonely, but definitely believe that you can do it,” she said.

Away from her advocacy work, Gomez recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Blanco.

The couple marked the occasion on September 27, with Blanco sharing a photo of their preserved wedding cake and joking, “year old cake never tasted so good.”

He also posted a wedding photo captioned, “1 year down… forever to go…”

Gomez celebrated with a picture of the pair embracing in their wedding attire, writing, “Happy anniversary my love” and “I love you to the moon and back.”