Selena Gomez talks about entering married life with bestfriend Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez reveals how friendship with Taylor Swift transitioned into married life

Selena Gomez and her best friend Taylor Swift both recently got married, only months apart, and have welcomed another phase of their friendship.

The 34-year-old musician and actress was recently asked about whether she had any advices for the Anti-Hero hitmaker, 36, when she tied the knot with Travis Kelce.

The Back to You songstress promptly replied that she did not need to offer advices to Swift as she herself is the "best person" to go to for marriage advices.

The interview clip has been making rounds all over social media, with fans reacting to Gomez's comments.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez shares new photo from Taylor Swift wedding weekend

One fan wrote on X, "the way shed rather take advice than give it is so real though. besties always know each other better than we know ourselves," and "BESTIES," exclaimed another.

While a third chimed in, "love their friendship."

The Only Murders In the Building star hosted a Rare Impact Fund benefit event to support her mental health initiative.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans call out singer for Travis Kelce's 'misogynistic' move