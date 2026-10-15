Strictly's Delta Goodrem thanks fans for support after being forced to withdraw

Vogue Williams confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine that Delta has broken her rib and had continued dancing with the injury for several days

Strictly star Delta Goodrem has shared a health update after being forced to withdraw the weekend's show due to a rib injury.

The Australian singer, 42, was forced to stop training on Monday following the injury.

Under the revised plan, the singer will not join the remaining 12 couples on Saturday as they take to the dancefloor for Icons Week.

READ MORE: Delta Goodrem reflects on career journey, shares advice for her younger self

Instead, Delta and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, will be given a bye into next week.

Posting on Instagram on Wednesday, Delta shared a photo of herself laying on her sofa, surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

'Just wanted to come on here and say a big thank you to everyone who has sent messages and wrote lovely comments the last couple of days, I see them all,' she told fans.

'Not the start to the week I’d hoped for but your support has meant the world.

'Also special big thank you to my amazing dance partner @kaiwidd who I will miss dancing with this weekend but I am so beyond grateful for his guidance and friendship through it all.. as well as the wonderful Strictly team!!'

'Resting and recovering at home and will be cheering everyone on from my couch on Saturday night xx.'

Vogue Williams confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Lorraine that Delta has broken her rib and had continued dancing with the injury for several days.

Doctors have advised her to get as much rest as possible and have recommended that she sleep upright to aid her recovery.