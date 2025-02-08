Delta Goodrem reflects on career journey, shares advice for her younger self

Australian singer Delta Goodrem has revealed the advice she would give her younger self at the start of her career, encouraging her to embrace the journey and enjoy the process.

While speaking to the Herald Sun, the 40-year-old artist described her current stage in life as her "best era" and reflected on the wisdom she has gained over the years.

According to Daily Mail, she said, "If I could go back in time and speak to my younger self, I would say, 'It gets more fun.' As time goes on, you really enjoy it because you know the craft. You move forward."

Moreover, Goodrem is currently preparing for the release of her new album ATLED and described herself as the happiest she has ever been, both personally and professionally.

In regard to this, she added, "I'm the best version of an artist that I’ve ever been. It’s my best era yet."

Additionally, her reflections come as she revisits a significant moment from her past, an unseen photograph from 2004 when she was battling Hodgkin lymphoma while promoting her second studio album, Mistaken Identity.

Furthermore, the album, deeply tied to her personal struggles, became a source of comfort for both the singer and her fans.

Now, 20 years later, Goodrem is set to celebrate her journey with a highly anticipated tour, kicking off with an intimate performance at the Sydney Opera House on April 14, 2025.

Due to overwhelming demand, an additional show has been scheduled for April 15.

In addition to her music, Goodrem recently announced the launch of her own record label, ATLED Records, which she co-founded with her fiancé, Matt Copley.