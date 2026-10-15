Mike Tindall drops bombshell truth about Zara marriage

Mike Tindall, who married Princess Anne's daughter Zara in 2011, has revealed truth about their relationship, leaving fans speculating.

The World Cup-winning former England rugby star made a heartbreaking confession about the difficult moments he and the Olympic equestrian have faced during their 15 years of marriage.

The 47-year-old acknowledged he and King Charles' beoved niece do not always tackle confrontations head-on. Yet the athelete insisted they were good at talking things through when problems arise.

The Princess Royal's son-in-law told the Talk Horse podcast: 'I think it all depends on the scenario. It's very easy when it's around sport or whether it's around the animals and the kids, but obviously other nuances become more difficult.

Mike went on to admit: 'I think neither of us necessarily chase out confrontation until it happens. That's sometimes not the best way of doing it. But then when it happens, I think we're probably pretty good at actually talking about it."

To a question, Mike joked that sometimes"you just want to annoy someone, just for the sake of it. I probably do that a bit too much."

Zara herself also acknowledged they do not always see eye to eye, saying: 'I think we enjoy the same things, even if we don't agree on some things.'

However, Mike revealed the truth what keep them together, saying their shared experiences as professional athletes had helped their marriage work.

He added: "We've been very lucky. Obviously, I'm very lucky. She's not so lucky - but sort of lucky. I think it's worked all the way through because we've both been doing professional sport and we both understand each other's individual needs."

They met at the 2003 Rugby World Cup, which England won with Tindall among the team.