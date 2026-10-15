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King Charles, Queen Camilla set to make royal history without Kate, William

King Charles will deliver key address at the historic ocassion

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Published October 15, 2026

King Charles, Queen Camilla set to make royal history without Kate, William
King Charles, Queen Camilla set to make royal history without Kate, William

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to steal the spotlight in Wales on Thursday with an appearance that will go down in royal history.

The historic moment is taking place without the Prince and Princess of Wales. While, senior Welsh political figures are all taking part in proceedings.

Wales's Parliament is hosting a landmark ceremony as the seventh Senedd is formally opened in the Siambr in Cardiff Bay. Delyth Lewis will become the first woman to bear the ceremonial mace into the Siambr.

The occasion carries particular historical significance on two fronts. It represents the first time the newly expanded Welsh legislature has been inaugurated, and it is the first such event attended by King Charles III in his capacity as monarch.

Charles has been present at every Senedd opening since the inaugural ceremony in 1999, though all previous occasions were in his former role as Prince of Wales.

Two representatives from the Welsh Youth Parliament and with the Welsh Guards Corps of Drums are providing a ceremonial escort.

King Charles will deliver historic address. He will speak alongside Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies MS and First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth MS.

To maintain the established tradition of celebrating Welsh culture, musical and vocal performances are also woven into the programme. 

 "This ceremony marks the start of a new chapter in the Senedd's history. It is a larger Parliament, elected through a new electoral system designed to better reflect the diversity of views and experiences across our country," the Llywydd said ahead of the ceremony.

He expressed gratitude for the royal presence, stating: "We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen are here to share this moment with us."

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