Kanye West's explosive argument with Kris Jenner revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage drama played out in front of millions.

However, one explosive confrontation involving Kris Jenner was apparently too much to make the final cut of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the upcoming biography Citizen Kim, author Jonathan Van Meter revisits the breakdown of Kim and Kanye’s relationship, including a heated 30-minute argument that reportedly took place on October 28, 2020.

According to former KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam, Kanye arrived at Caitlyn Jenner’s house with Kim and began confronting her family over their decision not to support his presidential campaign.

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“Kanye came to Caitlyn’s house with Kim and he just started ripping into Kris and the family and questioning them about not voting for him [in his 2020 presidential campaign],” Farjam recalled, in an excerpt published by The Cut.

“He just made it all about himself,” Farjam said.

“That whole 30-minute battle was very telling, but we had to edit it out.”

The argument reportedly happened during Caitlyn’s birthday celebration, when the family was trying to repair strained relationships.

While viewers never saw that clash, they did witness Kim’s emotional breaking point in the show’s 2021 finale.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she told Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Kardashian.

“I feel like a f---ing failure and it’s, like, a third f---ing marriage … Yeah, I feel like a f---ing loser.”

Kim also explained why she wouldn’t move to Wyoming to support Kanye, saying, “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything I can’t.”

She filed for divorce in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their divorce was finalised in November 2022, and they share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Van Meter’s book also describes how the relationship unraveled in 2020, including Kanye’s COVID-19 illness and his presidential campaign announcement, which reportedly came as news to Kim.