Kanye West faces another major setback amid cancellation

Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, is facing trouble with a visit to the UK.

The rapper was expected to perform at the Wireless Festival in London this summer but things did not go as planned.

Kanye applied to travel on Monday using an Electronic Travel Authorisation but the UK Home Office stopped him, saying that his visit would “not be conducive to the public good,” according to the Press Association.

The shocking decision came after West caused a lot of controversy as he released a song called Heil Hitler and sold a T-shirt with a swastika, which made many people call for him to be banned from performing in UK.

Before the government made its decision, West, however, shared a statement saying he wanted to meet the British Jewish community.

He said, “I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.

I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen. I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here.”

Tickets for Wireless went on presale Tuesday at 12pm and are said to have sold out.