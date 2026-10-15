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Karolina Muchova makes history as first player this century with 10 straight tie-break wins

The sixth-seeded Czech Muchova cemented a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) victory against Caty McNally on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

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Published October 15, 2026

Karolina Muchova makes history as first player this century with 10 straight tie-break wins
Karolina Muchova makes history as first player this century with 10 straight tie-break wins

Karolina Muchova, a Czech trailblazer, has become the first player in the 21st century to win each of her first 10 tie-breaks of the year.

Muchova achieved this feat on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The Wimbledon finalist in her Wuhan opener got off to a slow start and trailed 3-6, 0-2 to 70th-ranked qualifier Caty McNally.

After Muchova dropped six straight games, she made a stunning comeback and succeeded in pushing the set to a tie-break. In that tie-break, she took a 5-0 lead and then won it 7-1.

The sixth-seeded Czech then went on to finish the job by winning the third-set-tie-break and cementing a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4) victory.

In 2000, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario won her first nine tie-breaks of the season.

Maria Sakkari matched that record in 2020.

By winning the second-set tie-break against McNally, Muchova smashed the previous record set by Sanchez Vicario and Sakkari.

Then, by also winning the third-set-tie-break against McNally, the 30-year-old Czech set another record and became the first player in the 21st century to win each of her first 10-tie-breaks of the season.

Muchova is set to face Diana Shnaider in the Wuhan round of 16 on Thursday, October 15.

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