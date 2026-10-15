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J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter legacy gets major BBC documentary

'Harry Potter' last film ' Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' was released on July 15, 2011

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Published October 15, 2026

J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter legacy gets major BBC documentary
J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter legacy gets major BBC documentary

BBC is now preparing new documentary about J.K. Rowling, author who gave the world the magical story of Harry Potter.

But this time, the story will not only be just about her books and their huge success as it will also look at how her views have changed the way some people see her.

The two part documentary is expected to air next year. It will explore Rowling’s childhood, how she came up with Harry Potter and how her books became loved by millions of readers around the world.

The first episode will focus on how Rowling built her famous story and turned it into a huge success. 

The books later became films and grew into a business worth billions.

READ MORE: Emma Watson joins Cynthia Erivo for star studded Hollywood night

The second episode will look at her life after finding fame. It will cover her comments on feminism, free speech and gender identity. 

Rowling will not be involved in making the documentary.

Her views, however, on transgender people have led to strong reactions from some fans and actors linked to Harry Potter films. 

The debate has also followed the upcoming HBO series based on the books.

John Lithgow, who will play Dumbledore in the new series, faced calls to leave the project but decided to continue.

He defended his choice by saying the books were “clearly on the side of the angels, against intolerance and bigotry.”

The BBC documentary will look at Rowling’s lasting success and the debate around her views.

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