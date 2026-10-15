BBC’s ‘Celebrity Traitors’ hit with setback as new tension arises

Romesh Ranganathan could be in serious trouble on Celebrity Traitors, as the latest betting odds suggest he may be the next person to be killed in the game.

But with some celebrities still in danger, the next episode could bring more surprises.

The last episode ended with a tense game of hide and seek. Claudia Winkleman asked the Traitors to pick four Faithfuls who would hide in the forest at night.

The plan was simple but risky as the Traitors had to find one of them and kill them face to face.

Maya Jama, James Acaster and Professor Hannah Fry picked Romesh, Rob Beckett, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Ross Kemp.

READ MORE: ‘Celebrity Traitors' stars cannot escape the drama off screen

But there was a twist. The four celebrities were given a key that could save them from being killed. After talking among themselves, they decided to give it to Leigh Anne.

Now, Romesh has the highest chance of getting picked as the next victim, according to betting odds.

Rob is also at risk, while Leigh Anne could be safe because she has the key.

There is trouble for Hannah Fry, too. She is expected to face strong suspicion at the next Round Table, with some people questioning her place in the game.

James Blunt is also facing doubts over his theories.

Michael Sheen’s chances of winning, meanwhile, have improved as well.