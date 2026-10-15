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Severe drought declared across Southern England as reservoirs hit critically low levels

Government declares severe drought in six English counties after driest six months in a century

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

Severe drought declared across Southern England as reservoirs hit critically low levels
Severe drought declared across Southern England as reservoirs hit critically low levels 

A severe drought has been declared across six areas of southern England after the region experienced its driest April to September in more than a century. The Environment Agency confirmed the declaration for parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex, following a review by the National Drought Group.

It is the highest level of drought that can be declared. The announcement was prompted by critical concerns about two major reservoirs, one in West Sussex, which serves about 95,000 properties, stands at just 16% capacity.

Normal levels for this time of year should be about 75%. Southeast Water and South West Water have been granted drought permits to reduce the amount of water released into nearby rivers by a million or less per day. Hosepipe bans remain in force across Devon, Cornwall, the eyes of Scilly and parts of Dorset and Somerset.

Environment secretary Dame Angela Eagles said the country had not experienced this level of drought “for decades," adding that the government was working closely with water companies to protect supplies.

Under the new status, companies must conduct daily monitoring of reservoir and river levels, while the environment agency will increase compliance checks on businesses that abstract water from nursery sources. Environment agency chief executive Philip Duffy wants recovery to depend on both rainfall and usage. "We cannot change the weather, but what a company can do now," he said, urging the public to use less water.

Meta office data analysed by Sky News shows weather stations in affected countries recorded almost 40% less rain than average between April and September, making 2026 the driest six-month period in at least a hundred years. 

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