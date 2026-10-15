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‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey

Inde Navarrette had some time to wait before the film came out

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Web Desk
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Published October 15, 2026

‘Obsession’ star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey
‘Obsession’ star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey

After finishing Obsession, Inde Navarrette had some time to wait before the film came out.

During this time, she started watching films and TV shows more carefully. She wanted to understand what made a story interesting and why people enjoyed watching it.

The actress, who plays Nikki Freeman in Obsession, spoke about this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on October 14.

She explained that watching anime helped her learn more about writing stories.

Navarrette watched shows like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer and noticed how differently they told their stories.

Jujutsu Kaisen moves between different points in time, while Demon Slayer tells its story in a more straightforward way.

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton' prequel hints at major romantic spinoff

She, however, wanted to understand how these choices changed the way people watched and understood a story. “I transitioned into studying film and watching movies and asking, ‘Why do I like them?’” she said.

Navarrette also streamed video games on Twitch to earn money while waiting for more acting work. She loves gaming and has talked about wanting to be part of Resident Evil.

She is now getting ready to play Rogue in Marvel’s upcoming film about the X Men.

Navarrette said she has spent time learning about the character because she wants to play her in a way that feels right to her and to the fans.

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