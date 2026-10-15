Parliament endorses emergency measures in KP as TTAP calls off talks with govt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends joint sitting of parliament in Islamabad on October 15, 2026. — Facebook/@NationalAssemblyOfPakistan

Azam Nazeer defends Centre's measures amid security concerns.

Gohar rejects allegations linking PTI with support for terrorism.

PM Shehbaz invites opposition to resume talks during joint sitting.

ISLAMABAD: Parliament approved the imposition of an emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a joint sitting on Thursday, as the opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) announced ending negotiations with the Centre over "unconstitutional measures".

The resolutions — moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary seeking approval of the presidential proclamations issued on October 11 under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution — were adopted during a joint sitting of Parliament following a heated debate between treasury and opposition members.

The first resolution approved the proclamation of emergency in the province under Article 232(7), while the second endorsed the proclamation issued under Article 234(3), concerning governor's rule.

The emergency and governor's rule were imposed on October 11 after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the move on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The federal government cited the province's deteriorating security situation and concerns over counterterrorism efforts. The Imran Khan-founded PTI, which leads the provincial government, has opposed the Centre's move.

Govt defends emergency measures

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar defended the measures, citing the worsening security situation in the province and the need to address terrorism.

He maintained that the government followed the constitutional procedure in seeking parliamentary approval of the presidential proclamations.

Tarar also cited an increase in terrorist incidents in KP, arguing that the provincial government had failed to adequately address the security challenges. He said the federal government considered the relevant reports before moving ahead with the constitutional measures.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, meanwhile, said the government had made repeated efforts to reach an understanding with the KP government on counterterrorism measures before deciding to impose emergency and governor’s rule.

Naqvi said negotiations had continued until late at night, adding that the federal government had sought the provincial administration’s cooperation in tackling terrorism. He maintained that the government's concern was the security situation rather than PTI's political activities.

The interior minister also outlined five points of a proposed agreement with the opposition, including further political engagement and cooperation on counterterrorism efforts.

Opposition rejects move

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan rejected allegations that his party supported terrorism, saying the party condemned terrorism in all its forms. He opposed the emergency and governor's rule, questioning the removal of the provincial government.

"An entire provincial government was removed out of fear of one meeting," Gohar said, adding that PTI stood with the Constitution, democracy and the people's right to vote.

Opposition Leader in the Senate Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also opposed governor's rule, describing it as contrary to the public mandate. He called for the country to be governed through democratic and constitutional means and said the right to dissent and peaceful protest should be protected.

The multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz Aiyeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), led by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Mahmood Khan Achakzai, separately announced earlier today that it was ending negotiations with the government over its "unconstitutional steps".

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Wednesday, chaired by Achakzai and attended by PTI's top leadership.

In its declaration issued earlier today, the alliance said the meeting reviewed the prevailing political situation and discussed its future course of action before deciding to call off all talks with the government.

PM renews offer for talks

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz renewed his invitation to the opposition to resume negotiations during the joint sitting, meeting Achakzai and warmly shaking hands with him.

The premier also expressed concern over the year-long delay in appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), urging the opposition not to politicise the important constitutional matter.

Achakzai listened to the prime minister's remarks during the meeting, after which the premier left the National Assembly.