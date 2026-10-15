Russell Brand’s alleged rape victim makes disturbing confession

Russell Brand is facing a rape charge over an alleged incident in a hotel room in 1999.

A woman has told police that the comedian made her feel scared and ashamed after what she says happened that night.

The woman’s account was played in court through a recorded police interview. She said she first met Brand at an event during the Labour Party conference in Bournemouth.

They, however, talked for hours about a play they might work on together and she then invited him to her hotel room.

She said Brand then appeared without shirt and started acting silly. But she claims the mood changed when he pushed her onto the bed and raped her.

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During the interview, she recalled Brand telling her, “it's just fun, it's normal.” She also described his body as “snake-like and disgusting” and said the experience made her feel sick.

The woman, moreover, added that she felt dirty afterwards and blamed herself for what happened as she was also scared she might become pregnant.

The victim told police that she had nightmares and even thought about hurting herself.

Her account was heard at Southwark Crown Court as the case against Brand continued.

Brand, whereas, has denied all those charges against him as he faces three counts of rape.