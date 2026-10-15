Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia competition

Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia

Chilean professional bodybuilder Marianne von Gierke has died at the age of 40, just weeks after competing in the 2026 Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas.

NPC Worldwide Chile announced her death on Wednesday, while paying her a heartfelt tribute. The cause of the bodybuilder’s death has not been disclosed yet.

Von Gierke competed in the Women's Physique category at Mr. Olympia, finishing 13th in the competition held in late September. It was her second appearance at bodybuilding's premier event, having placed 16th in 2024.

Her death came after a successful season. In August, she won the Rising Phoenix Arizona Pro title, securing another opportunity to compete at Mr. Olympia. She had also built a career as a fitness trainer alongside her professional bodybuilding commitments.

Originally from Chile's Magallanes region, von Gierke was also a lawyer. She earned her professional bodybuilding status in 2021 after years of competing in the sport.

She was a mother to an 11-year-old son and had been active on social media shortly before her death. In recent posts, she celebrated the support of her longtime partner, Juan Cofre Garcia, who had stood by her throughout her demanding training and competition schedule.

NPC Worldwide Chile described her as an athlete who had left a lasting mark on the sport and inspired others through her discipline and commitment.