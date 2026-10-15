Amazon MGM chooses next chairman ahead of 80th anniversary

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society chose Albert Cheng of Amazon MGM Studios as its new chairman.

The group also confirmed that its current leaders will continue their roles as well as it gets ready to celebrate its 80th anniversary next year.

Cheng joined HRTS board in 2024. He works as vice president and head of AI Studios at Amazon MGM Studios.

His job includes finding ways to use AI in making films and TV shows. He will take over from David Madden.

Tim McNeal, however, will continue as president for another term. CEO Melissa Grego has also renewed her contract and will stay in her role until 2028.

She has been leading the group since October 2017.

Grego said she was happy to keep working with the team and its members. She also spoke about the group turning 80 next year and said bringing people together matters more than ever.

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McNeal, whereas, welcomed Cheng as the new chairman and thanked the other board members for staying on.

He said the group bring together people from across the entertainment world, including studios, TV networks and streaming services.

The rest of the leadership team will also stay the same. Christina Davis will remain vice president, Scott Hervey will continue as secretary and Linnea McArt will remain treasurer.