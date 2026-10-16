 
Geo News

World timekeepers vote to abolish leap second by 2027

International body votes to end leap second adjustments after 50 years

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 16, 2026

World timekeepers vote to abolish leap second by 2027
World timekeepers vote to abolish leap second by 2027

International delegates have voted to scrap the leap second, ending a 50-year practice that kept atomic clocks aligned with the Earth’s rotation. The decision was made on Thursday, October 15, at a conference of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) in Versailles, France, with 69 member states casting votes.

Leap seconds have been added 27 times since 1972 to reconcile coordinated universal time (UTC), measured by ultra-precise atomic clocks, with astronomical time, which is based on the Earth’s uneven rotation. The extra second was typically inserted at the end of June or December.

While the adjustment is imperceptible in daily life, it has caused significant problems for modern technology. A leap second crashed Reddit and LinkedIn in 2012, and Cloudflare suffered brief outages in 2016. Tech giants including Meta, Google, and Amazon have long campaigned against the practice, calling it “a major source of pain.”

Under the new system, UTC will be allowed to drift up to one hour from astronomical time before a “leap hour” is applied. The change takes effect in May 2027. 

Make us preferred on Google
FBI agents who investigated Trump say they were fired to settle president's personal vendetta, sue Kash Patel
FBI agents who investigated Trump say they were fired to settle president's personal vendetta, sue Kash Patel
Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four
Man and woman arrested over Waterford Arson attack that killed family of four
German police seize robot after it allegedly sexually assaults a 16-year-old girl during livestream
German police seize robot after it allegedly sexually assaults a 16-year-old girl during livestream
Britain unveils £61m robot spacecraft to capture, destroy dangerous space junk
Britain unveils £61m robot spacecraft to capture, destroy dangerous space junk
After bipartisan outcry, Trump calls off execution livestream
After bipartisan outcry, Trump calls off execution livestream
Six Flags reopens Georgia Park, keeps Goliath shut after man's death
Six Flags reopens Georgia Park, keeps Goliath shut after man's death
Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia competition
Chilean bodybuilding star Marianne von Gierke dies at 40, weeks after Mr. Olympia competition
Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer: Watch
Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto VI launch trailer: Watch