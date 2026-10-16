Halle Berry's son allowed to testify in custody dispute with ex

A judge has ruled that Halle Berry’s 13-year-old son, Maceo, can testify in the custody dispute with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez.

The ruling came on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and PEOPLE.

His testimony is limited to Martinez’s request for a restraining order and will be heard in a closed courtroom, with only the parties, lawyers and court personnel present.

Read more: Judge orders Halle Berry to stay away from ex and son over abuse claims

A hearing is set for Friday.

Martinez, 60, alleges that during a 26 September incident at Berry’s home, she jumped on their son, put her hands around his neck and choked him while he was playing a virtual reality game.

He is seeking a restraining order for himself and Maceo, and sole custody.

A judge granted him a temporary restraining order on 1 October, ordering Berry, 60, to stay 100 yards from him.

It allows her unsupervised daytime visits with Maceo under their August 2023 agreement, on Mondays and Tuesdays and every other weekend.

Berry denies the allegations.

In a court declaration, she said she has “never physically, emotionally, or otherwise abused” Maceo. She has said the incident involved her enforcing boundaries, or roughhousing.

She argued that Maceo has a “personal interest in minimizing his own conduct”, and that Martinez coached him.

She warned the court not to place “substantial weight” on testimony from a child she described as “coached and manipulated”.

Her filing says her 18-year-old daughter, Nahla, and her fiancé, Van Hunt, were present.

Martinez has said Maceo wants to speak directly to the court, and that his testimony is key to learning the full truth.

The pair married in 2013 and split in 2016.

Their divorce was finalised in 2023 with a 50-50 custody arrangement, which Berry is asking the court to restore.

Read more: Halle Berry accuses ex-husband of turning son against her after abuse claims