Ana de Armas goes Instagram official with Beto Montenegro

Ana de Armas appears to have gone Instagram official with Venezuelan musician Beto Montenegro, with a subtle nod in her latest post.

The 38-year-old actress shared a carousel of snaps from her recent Paris trip on Wednesday.

On the final slide, two place cards bearing their names sit side by side at a fancy meal. Montenegro, 37, isn’t seen in the snaps.

Read more: Ana de Armas makes public debut with boyfriend Beto Montenegro

De Armas and Montenegro stepped out together at Paris Fashion Week, arriving at the Louis Vuitton runway show on 6 October and later attending a glitzy after-party.

It isn’t known when the romance began, but the pair were first seen together in July, according to reports.

In August, they were photographed kissing and holding hands on a getaway to Formentera in Spain, and later on a romantic sunset boat ride.

Other slides show a selfie with a low-key makeup look, a mirror picture in a white shirt with red trim and glasses, a gym session in a white tank top and black leggings, and several meals from the trip.

De Armas is a Louis Vuitton ambassador.

Montenegro is the lead vocalist and guitarist of Rawayana, formed in 2007, which is currently on tour.

The band played San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Thursday and will stop in Nashville, Chicago and Brooklyn before performing at the Kia Forum on 15 November.

It was reported last October that de Armas and Tom Cruise had split after about nine months.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that she felt things were moving fast and “put the brakes on”, but still liked him a lot. The two remain friends and work together.

Read more: Ana de Armas sparks romance rumour with musician Beto Montenegro