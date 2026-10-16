North West reveals hidden truth about her facial piercings

North West has a message for everyone convinced her facial piercings are real: take a closer look.

The 13-year-old joined mom Kim Kardashian on a recent TikTok livestream, where she cleared up the speculation surrounding her edgy look.

Sporting four facial piercings, North explained that the accessories were fake — and she changes them so often that people keep getting fooled.

“Guys, these piercings are not real.”

“I change them so much that you guys think it’s real,” she said, prompting Kim, 45, to wonder, “Yeah, how do people think that they’re real? If they’re all different, all the time.”

North admitted she’s still keen on a real bridge piercing, although her parents aren’t allowing it just yet. She also knows the potential scarring is no joke.

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“I might risk it when I’m older,” she said, while Kim quietly shook her head in the background. The mom’s alternative? “We can glue on for now.”

But the piercings aren’t the only thing North wants people to stop judging.

After online critics called her “demonic” because of her bold style, she fired back: “Stop saying I’m demonic,” North said. “No, I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

She also made her beliefs clear: “You guys know I’m not on that demon stuff. I believe in Jesus. That’s how I came to show you guys I’m actually a light, not dark.”

North previously told Dazed that piercings and fashion help her feel like her “full self.” She also summed up her priorities with a blunt take: “All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

Kim has defended her daughter’s confidence before, saying North doesn’t seem too bothered by people disliking her look.