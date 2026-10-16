 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North addresses 'demonic' claims

The 13-year-old aspiring rapper reminds viewers, 'Don't judge a book by its cover'

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 16, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Kanye Wests daughter North addresses demonic claims
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North addresses 'demonic' claims

North West is pushing back against claims that her edgy fashion choices are “demonic.”

The 13-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, addressed the criticism during a recent TikTok Live with her mom.

“Oh no, I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not,” the aspiring rapper told viewers. “Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” she added, showing off her bright blue hair.

READ MOREKim Kardashian admits she and Kanye West have improved communication over children

Kardashian, 45, suggested people may be reacting to her daughter’s black grill and piercings. North, however, questioned the connection, saying, “But I don’t know why you guys should put that with demonic because I don’t get that.”

North, who is the eldest of four siblings, faced scrutiny for her fashion choices, including face tattoos, colourful wigs, corsets and a dermal finger piercing she showed off during a 2025 trip to Rome.

She also recently made her magazine cover debut on Dazed, where she explained the meaning behind her piercings. “They just make you your full self. I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed,” she said. 

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals North West's bold new look

Make us preferred on Google
Halle Berry's son allowed to testify in custody dispute with ex
Halle Berry's son allowed to testify in custody dispute with ex
Diddy's family denies claims of prison fight with drug lord Dudus: Report
Diddy's family denies claims of prison fight with drug lord Dudus: Report
Selena Gomez tears up as she honours Martin Short's late daughter Katherine
Selena Gomez tears up as she honours Martin Short's late daughter Katherine
Amazon MGM chooses next chairman ahead of 80th anniversary
Amazon MGM chooses next chairman ahead of 80th anniversary
Russell Brand's alleged rape victim makes disturbing confession
Russell Brand's alleged rape victim makes disturbing confession
Anna Gunn feels 'lucky' to have played RJ Mitte's mom on 'Breaking Bad'
Anna Gunn feels 'lucky' to have played RJ Mitte's mom on 'Breaking Bad'
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette opens up about her career journey
BBC's ‘Celebrity Traitors' hit with setback as new tension arises
BBC's ‘Celebrity Traitors' hit with setback as new tension arises