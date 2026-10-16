Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North addresses 'demonic' claims

North West is pushing back against claims that her edgy fashion choices are “demonic.”

The 13-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of exes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, addressed the criticism during a recent TikTok Live with her mom.

“Oh no, I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not,” the aspiring rapper told viewers. “Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover,” she added, showing off her bright blue hair.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian admits she and Kanye West have improved communication over children

Kardashian, 45, suggested people may be reacting to her daughter’s black grill and piercings. North, however, questioned the connection, saying, “But I don’t know why you guys should put that with demonic because I don’t get that.”

North, who is the eldest of four siblings, faced scrutiny for her fashion choices, including face tattoos, colourful wigs, corsets and a dermal finger piercing she showed off during a 2025 trip to Rome.

She also recently made her magazine cover debut on Dazed, where she explained the meaning behind her piercings. “They just make you your full self. I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed,” she said.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals North West's bold new look