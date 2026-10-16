Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Harry, Meghan shock

Prince William and Princess Kate returned to social media amid the buzz surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's successful Nottingham trip.

The royal couple shared their first message on social media after the people of Nottingham showered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with love.

William and Catherine marked Baby Loss Awareness Week, extending their solidarity and sympathies to those affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

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A photo of an amber-colored candle with the words "Wave of Light" has been shared on their social media channels.

The future King and Queen joined the world in remembering babies who passed away during pregnancy or after birth.

Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome during their visit to Nottingham on Thursday, October 15.

Many people showed up to greet the former working royals, which may have surprised members of the royal family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan gather big crowd amid clash with King Charles diary

Is it a message by the Sussexes to King Charles that they are still quite useful? Or will the firm and the Sussexes go on separate paths?