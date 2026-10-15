Prince Harry, Meghan gather big crowd amid clash with King Charles diary

It seemed no time had passed from their last engagement in 2017 to now in 2026 as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attracted a big crowd of people as the emerged in Nottingham for their first joint appearance since their return to Britain.

Despite the fact that the couple are no longer working royals, the scene did not appear any different from a usual royal engagement conducted by the Prince and Princess of Wales or other senior working royals.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace releases statement after alarming plan exposed

Meghan was seen happily interacting with the public, and one fan even handed over flowers to the Duchess to welcome her.

In the videos shared online of the engagement, one fan could be heard saying, “She looks amazing.”

Harry and Meghan Markle are in Notting for three appearances relating to the charities that they support.

Their first visit is to the city’s Community Recording Studio (CRS) where they will join local youth for an acting and creative arts workshop. Then they will visit food poverty community action group Himmah Hub to support local food charity.

Meghan has previously collaborated with them on the Together cookbook.

Finally, they will visit the Epic Partners, which supports young people through sports programmes and mentoring.

The outing comes around the same time as King Charles is set to make an historic address to the Seventh Senedd.

READ MORE: Prince Harry gets brutal update from beloved charity: ‘Don't need you'