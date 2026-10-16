Palace releases King Charles key video message after calls to 'step down'

King Charles remained composed and delivered a historic speech at the Ceremonial Opening of the Senedd in Wales, despite the 'not my king' chants.

Buckingham Palace released monarch's video addressing the people of Wales and government officials at the Senedd.

King Charles also spoke in Welsh during his address after facing an unpleasant protest in front of the parliament.

He said, "Presiding officer, members of the Senedd, Ladies and Gentlemen at the Senedd, it is with the greatest pleasure that I join you for the opening of the seventh Senedd.

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"This chamber, this institution, now so well named ‘Senedd Cymru,’ the ‘Welsh parliament ’, is imbued with the spirit of public service. And there are, of course, rather more members of the Senedd present today than when I last stood here, and there are many new faces, as well as, of course, the reassuring presence of familiar faces who are, we might say, Yma o Hyd [still here].

"All of which speaks to the thought of change and continuity, which comes very much to mind today as you, together with all those working in person public service, take forward your great responsibilities on behalf of the people of Wales."