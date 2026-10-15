Prince William tests King Charles patience with defiant behaviour

Prince William is said to be pumping the brakes on his father's greatest wish as King Charles longs for a stronger, united monarchy.

The future British monarch is allegedly stalling as he seems unwilling to answer the call for reconciliation.

In an apparent act of defiance, the heir to the throne appears to be rejecting his father's direct order to give Harry another chance, even as the Duke of Sussex makes a desperate appeal for peace.

It comes amid reports that courtiers are trying to get Harry and William together to talk about doing some sort of tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana.

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"It's not just Harry and Meghan that William is disrespecting; he's openly going against the King's wishes by continuing to act as though the Sussexes are banished when they're clearly right there at his doorstep," an insider claimed to Heat World.

The palace insider went on to claim thatWilliam is immovable, to the point where people are feeling like they're being forced to pick William or Charles' side, and a majority of Britons are afraid to make the wrong choice and end up out of a job.

And despite reports that William would like to see Harry and Meghan eventually return to the US, it seems that strategy could be having precisely the opposite effect.

There are also speculations that Harry's security review could force him to return to the US. The issue, undoubtedly, potentially influences where the Sussexes live next, while their popularity in Britain remains a subject of debate.

But rather than being pushed towards the exit, Harry is becoming increasingly determined to make his return permanent.

A separate source warned William against making Harry's life uncomfortable enough as the move could backfire. The Sussexes have zero tolerance for people who try to bully them.

Harry is an Englishman at his core and thrilled to be back. He's feeling very good about all the work he's been doing, and he's still very hopeful that things with the King can continue to improve.

However, William's alleged defiance of the King's order is worsening the situation. It seems as though the Prince of Wales is testing the monarch's patience with his rigid behaviour towards Harry and his family.

The reality is emotions are running very high. There is a sense, especially with William, that he's keeping score, and you are either with him or against him. That's how intense this is for him.

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