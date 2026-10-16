Paul Bettany breaks silence on Johnny Depp friendship after Amber Heard's scandal

The exchanges were made public during Depp's libel case after he sued the newspaper The Sun over a 2018 headlin

Paul Bettany has admitted that he did not speak to his former friend Johnny Depp after their private texts about Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard were used in court.

The exchanges were made public during Depp's libel case after he sued the newspaper The Sun over a 2018 headline.

Depp sued the newspaper after it described him as a 'wife beater' in reference to his relationship with Amber Heard, 40. He ultimately lost the case.

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A series of disturbing text messages between Bettany, 55, and Depp, 63, who have worked together on three films, were read out in court during the trial.

In one text, sent in 2013, Depp wrote, 'Let's burn Amber!!!' to which Bettany responded: 'Having thought it through I don't think we should burn Amber – she's delightful company and easy on the eye, plus I'm not sure she's a witch.

'We could of course try the English course of action in these predicaments – we do a drowning test. Thoughts?

'Depp responded: 'Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead.'

Bettany was asked about the messages during an interview with The Times.

He described it as an 'interesting time', and revealed that he no longer has a relationship with Depp.

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