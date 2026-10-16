Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's next major move exposed

After years of criticism and distance, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally seen what they always believed was true - that Britons still love them.

The couple's first popularity test in the UK has reignited Harry's lifelong dream to become The People's Prince, and this time, he and Meghan are not holding back.

The Sussexes, according to a new claim, are plotting six more royal style visits as the Duke wants to regain his lost position among his people.

READ MORE: King Charles opens Palace doors for special welcome amid Harry, Meghan win

The Sussexes are going full steam ahead with their royal-style comeback after declaring their Nottingham appearance a triumph.

Sources told Rob Shuter, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are plotting six more quasi-royal appearances over the next six months."

“Nottingham was the test, and they believe they passed with flying colors. The crowds cheered, the photographs looked fantastic, and Harry and Meghan are absolutely delighted. It’s full speed ahead.” they added.

On the other hand, critics mocked the approximately 100 well-wishers who reportedly greeted them are missing the point.

Even William and Catherine sometimes attract modest crowds at routine engagements. Princess Anne regularly attends smaller charity events.

READ MORE: Beatrice, Eugenie make final decision as Harry, Meghan redefine royalty