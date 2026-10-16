King Charles opens Palace doors for special welcome amid Harry, Meghan win

Royal family surprised fans with special update from Buckingham Palace tea party amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK triumph.

On October 16, King Charles' office shared that the Jacksonville Jaguars were the royal guests.

A post from the Jaguars' official Instagram page was shared on the royal family's account with the caption, "Great to welcome the Jaguars to Buckingham Palace earlier this week."

READ MORE: King Charles forms 'alliance' with Harry, Meghan to save sinking ship

Following the visit, the players said, "We are tremendously grateful for @theroyalfamily’s hospitality as they welcomed us for tea at Buckingham Palace’s historic Centre Room!"

Interestingly, this new update from the royal family emerged amid the Duke and Duchess of Sussex headline-making Nottingham engagements.

The Sussexes received a heartwarming reception during their first official tour since their return, which, according to royal fans and commentators, might pave the way for their comeback to the royal fold.

With the King currently undergoing cancer treatment and many senior royals ageing, Prince William and Princess Kate may require additional support.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are not in favour of opening a way for the Sussexes to return.

READ MORE: Prince William, Princess Kate break silence after Harry, Meghan shock

But there are claims that the monarch 'wants' the whole family to be reunited.