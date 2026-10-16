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Jalen Hurts' season uncertain amid blood clot concern, ex-NFL doctor explains key factor

A follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday, October 14, revealed Hurts’ blood clot had moved, forcing the Eagles to rule him out for Week 6 game

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Published October 16, 2026

Jalen Hurts season uncertain amid blood clot concern, ex-NFL doctor explains key factor
Jalen Hurts' season uncertain amid blood clot concern, ex-NFL doctor explains key factor

NFL fans were left stunned after the Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts was ruled out for Week 6 with a superficial blood clot.

The Eagles, in a statement about the injury, said Hurts visited the training room on Thursday, October 8, after practice to receive treatment on his calf.

Philadelphia had an ultrasound of his calf done on Saturday, October 9, after the team flew to London for their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it was informed he has a superficial blood clot.

After a follow-up ultrasound on Wednesday, October 14, it was revealed that Hurts’ blood clot had moved, so the Eagles ruled him out for their Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers, saying, “His health and safety are our highest priority.”

David Chao, who served as the Chargers team physician for 17 years, after going through the statements released by the franchise about Jalen Hurts and his blood clot, has weighed in on one key factor that will determine whether the QB misses a little time or a long time.

The one word that mattered most to Dr Chao was "movement".

“What do they mean by movement?” Dr Chao told OutKick, an online platform and an affiliate of Fox News Digital.

“Do they mean movement as in it’s propagating and it’s now a bigger superficial blood clot? Or is it movement meaning it’s deeper and it’s a deep vein clot?

“If he has a deep vein clot, he’s out for multiple weeks, at least,” Dr Chao warned.

The Eagles play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, October 18, at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

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