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Jennifer Lawrence shares hilarious interaction with new 'Hunger Games' cast

Jennifer Lawrence leaves fans in stitches with 'Hunger Games' joke on social media

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Web Desk
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Published October 16, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence shares hilarious interaction with new Hunger Games cast
Jennifer Lawrence shares hilarious interaction with new 'Hunger Games' cast

Jennifer Lawrence's recent interaction with the new The Hunger Games cast has taken over the internet ahead of the release of Sunrise of The Reaping.

The 36-year-old actress, who plays Katniss Everdeen in the original movies, took to Instagram and commented on the official movie's account, writing, "U guys are great. What are you promoting?"

The Die My Love star's straight-faced humour left social media users in stitches and turned into a wholesome moment as fans joined in.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence finally joins Instagram after years of avoidance

Flocking to the comments, fans wrote, "it’s like a visit from god," and "This is so funny lol."

A third chimed in, "Iconic lol," and "I love her and her sense of humor," while one added, "WERE SO BACK."

Someone cheered, "MOTHER."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lawrence, Zach Cregger team up for new sci-fi thriller

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