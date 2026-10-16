Britney Spears calls Janet Jackson her 'girl crush' in gushing tribute

Britney Spears has always been deeply inspired by Janet Jackson.

The Princess of Pop, 44, opened up about her admiration for the music icon, 60, in an Instagram post on Thursday, October 15.

“At 13 years old, if a Janet Jackson video came on the TV, my mouth dropped open,” Spears wrote, recalling that she would panic when Jackson disappeared from the screen.

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“It was her ability to be incredibly mysterious, so dark with a vibe that sucked you in immediately, and then this haunting simple angelic tone,” Spears continued. “The feeling she gives with her voice when she sings is so pure and genuine … She’s not trying to be sexy … She just is … She can’t help it … She has always been god to me.”

The Toxic hitmaker noted that Jackson isn’t just a singer but a true entertainer — someone who is able to captivate adults and children alike.

“I was so young, and she spoke to my heart and soul like no one else,” Spears admitted. “I do believe people like her are here for a reason … Just her smile alone changed the world forever … She’s my girl crush this month.”

During her early rise to fame, Spears had the opportunity to meet Jackson and tell her that she’s her inspiration.

“She was meeting me after one of my shows. And I was coming off the stage all sweaty and stuff. And I was like, ‘Hi! Hi, it’s nice to meet you!’ And she was, like, so sweet,” Spears said in a past interview.

Meanwhile, Jackson said that she found it “so flattering” that she “inspired” Spears.

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