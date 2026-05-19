Janet Jackson celebrates turning 60

Janet Jackson has celebrated a milestone birthday, turning 60 surrounded by an outpouring of love from her closest friends and family.

The legendary Rhythm Nation singer reached the big age on Saturday, 16 May, and took to Instagram the following day to share a sweet ten-minute video documenting an all-day party thrown in her honour.

The video showed a visibly touched Janet arriving at a beautifully decorated house, where loved ones, including her older sister La Toya Jackson, gathered to dance, toast her health, and deliver heartfelt speeches before singing a round of "Happy Birthday".

Reflecting on the milestone, the music icon expressed her immense gratitude online, thanking her fans and inner circle for making her 60th birthday so incredibly special.

She added that every single post, tribute, and wish had touched her heart, stating that she thanks God for each additional day of life and for the people in it before sending love and blessings back to her followers.

Her older brother, Jackie Jackson, also led the public family tributes online, sharing his pride for the woman and legend his younger sister has become.

As the youngest of the ten famous Jackson siblings born to parents Joe and Katherine, Janet's milestone comes amid a massive wave of public interest in her family's historic legacy.

Her late brother, the King of Pop Michael Jackson, tragically died at the age of 50 in June 2009, and his life was recently adapted for the cinema screen in the hit biographical film Michael.

The biopic stars Michael’s real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson, alongside Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who portray the family patriarch and matriarch.

Interestingly, despite her massive role in the family's musical history, Janet does not actually appear as a character in the cinematic release.

Speaking to Variety at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in April, which Janet chose not to attend, her sister La Toya cleared up any mystery surrounding the snub.

She revealed that while directors wished everyone could have been included in the film, Janet was officially asked to participate but kindly declined the offer, noting that the family completely respects her wishes to keep this particular milestone celebration strictly personal.