Banana Ball set for global debut in 2027 with stops in Mexico, Canada

Banana Ball is all set for its global debut in 2027, as the league announced on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Banana Ball is set to make stops in Mexico and Canada as part of the 2027 Banana Ball Championship League tour, which will feature 79 stadiums across 75 cities.

“Fans have been talking about us going international for years, and we’re always said ‘not yet, not yet, not yet.’

"But as the demand has grown, and we’ve continued to hear from multiple opportunities, we said the time is now,” the founder of Banana Ball Jesse Cole said.

Banana Ball is also set to visit the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, and Cooperstown and New York.

Besides, there will also be more traditional venues, among the already announced 23 MLB stadiums and 10 football stadiums on the 2027 schedule are LSU’s Tiger Stadium and the Tennessee Titans’ New Nissar Stadium, which will feature the Banana Ball World Tour Championship Bowl on September 25, 2027.

The league also revealed an update for the 2028 season, a cruise experience for fans. It will set sail for Puerto Rico in January 2028, ending with a game at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Banana Ball, in its simplest terms, is described as a fast-paced, high-energy replica of traditional baseball designed to remove slow moments and turn every game into pure entertainment.

The Banana Ball is played within a two-hour time limit; no inning can start after one hour and 50 minutes unless the game is tied.

Each inning is worth one point: teams receive points for innings won instead of runs scored.

The team that wins the inning gets the point until the final inning.

There are currently six teams that feature in the Banana Ball Championship League, which include:

Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, Texas Tailgaters, Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.