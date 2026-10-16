Russell Brand’s ‘wide eyed maniac’ moment revealed in court

A woman has shared her account of an alleged incident involving Russell Brand at MTV in 2001.

She told the court that the comedian tried to pull her into a toilet when she was working there. Brand denies the charges against him and is currently facing trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The woman said she had never met Brand before that day.

However, she knew who he was because he was one of MTV’s best known presenters. She also remembered him because he was wearing a white T shirt with “I am Spartacus” written on it.

READ MORE: Russell Brand's alleged rape victim makes disturbing confession

She told the court that Brand first asked her where the toilets were. She offered to show him the way, but claimed his behaviour changed when they reached the door. She said he grabbed her arm and kept asking her to come inside with him.

The woman said she was shocked by what happened and tried to pull away. She claimed she finally freed herself when Brand realised she was stronger than he expected.

She did not report the incident at the time because she was scared and worried about her job. She went to the police in 2023.

Brand has denied three rape charges, three sexual assault charges and one indecent assault charge involving six women. The trial is ongoing.